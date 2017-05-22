Injured pitcher Carlos Rodon hopes White Sox will 'lift the leash off' soon

Carlos Rodon can present a fairly reserved demeanor, but the left-hander visibly was thrilled to be back around the White Sox on Monday afternoon after spending most of the last two months working out on the back fields at Camelback Ranch. As the Sox arrived in Arizona for a three-game series against the Diamondbacks , injured players working out at the club's spring-training facility were able to catch up with general manager Rick Hahn and their Sox coaches and teammates.

