Hot stretch earns Abreu AL weekly honor
Following a torrid stretch in which he clubbed two home runs and recorded four multihit games, White Sox slugger Jose Abreu was named the American League Player of the Week for the week ending May 28. It marks the fourth time the Chicago first baseman has won the award, and it is his first time taking home the honor in 2017. Abreu carried a 10-game hitting streak going into Monday's contest vs. the Red Sox, batting .452 with two homers, three doubles, five RBIs and seven runs scored over the prior seven games.
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
