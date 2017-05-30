Hot stretch earns Abreu AL weekly honor

Following a torrid stretch in which he clubbed two home runs and recorded four multihit games, White Sox slugger Jose Abreu was named the American League Player of the Week for the week ending May 28. It marks the fourth time the Chicago first baseman has won the award, and it is his first time taking home the honor in 2017. Abreu carried a 10-game hitting streak going into Monday's contest vs. the Red Sox, batting .452 with two homers, three doubles, five RBIs and seven runs scored over the prior seven games.

