Hosmer, Bonifacio homer as Royals end 9-game losing streak

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain hits the dirt to avoid an inside pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.