Holland pitches White Sox to split vs. Royals
Left-hander Derek Holland continued his recent mastery of the American League Central, handcuffing the Royals on three hits and one earned run through 6 2/3 innings as the White Sox rolled to an 8-3 win on Thursday to split the four-game series. Holland set down the first 10 batters he faced until Mike Moustakas doubled sharply inside the line in left field.
