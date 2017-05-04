Holland pitches White Sox to split vs. Royals

Left-hander Derek Holland continued his recent mastery of the American League Central, handcuffing the Royals on three hits and one earned run through 6 2/3 innings as the White Sox rolled to an 8-3 win on Thursday to split the four-game series. Holland set down the first 10 batters he faced until Mike Moustakas doubled sharply inside the line in left field.

