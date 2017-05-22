Here's the David Robertson trade the ...

Here's the David Robertson trade the Nats, White Sox were reportedly close to making

What everyone didn't know is how close the Nationals came to acquiring Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson prior to spring training -- and what they were willing to give up in order to make a trade happen." Didn't know' is the key phrasing there, because USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported over the weekend on the trade that would've been: The Nationals, according to executives with direct knowledge of the deal, were to send 19-year-old left-hander Jesus Luzardo and minor league infielder Drew Ward to the White Sox for Robertson, with the White Sox eating about half of the $25 million remaining in his contract.

