Hedges powers Padres to 6-3 victory over slumping White Sox

Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night. Matt Szczur also homered on the first pitch of only the 10th game ever between the teams.

Chicago, IL

