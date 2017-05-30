'Hawk' Harrelson retiring from booth after '18

The White Sox announced on Wednesday that Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, the club's iconic television play-by-play announcer on CSN Chicago and WGN-TV, will return for his 34th and final season in the broadcast booth in 2018. A five-time Emmy Award winner, three-time Ford C. Frick Award nominee and two-time Illinois Sportscaster of the Year, Harrelson will work a 20-game schedule during the 2018 season, including Sunday home games and other select contests.

