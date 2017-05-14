Hahn: White Sox being patient on trade front
Why haven't the White Sox made more trades since the expressed start of their rebuild, which featured major deals sending Chris Sale to Boston and Adam Eaton to Washington? It's a fair question, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. It's one the team's front office has asked itself in regard to maybe its aims or aspirations being too high in certain realms.
