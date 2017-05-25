Gonzalez retires first 18 Tigers in Sox win
For six innings and 18 batters, White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez flirted with perfection against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. That perfect game and no-hitter ended when shortstop Tim Anderson was charged with an error on Andrew Romine 's hard-hit grounder leading off the seventh, which was later changed to a single.
