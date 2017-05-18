Garcia's 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lead Chicago's...

Garcia's 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lead Chicago's 16-1 rout of Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarrod Dyson leaps for but cannot catch a solo home run hit by Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,977 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC