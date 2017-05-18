Freeman joins a long list of position players to pitch in majors
Other than becoming the 556th position player in history to pitch in a major league ballgame, according to Baseball Reference, not much about infielder Mike Freeman's one inning of work Saturday night was noteworthy. He admitted he just wanted to get the ninth inning of Seattle's 16-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox over with quickly.
