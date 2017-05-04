Frazier improving, but remains out of lineup

Todd Frazier sat in front of his locker in the Camden Yards visitors' clubhouse on Friday afternoon, further prove that the White Sox had not, in fact, traded the slugging third baseman. Rumors swirled that Frazier was on the move when he was scratched before Thursday's 8-3 win over the Royals, but he attributed the move to back tightness.

