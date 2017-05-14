Five Chicago White Sox prospects earning favorable reviews
Joe [email protected] White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws while getting loose during Spring training camp at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona Thursday. While we wait for the Chicago White Sox to trade Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs for even more young talent, the current crop of minor leaguers is off to a promising start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC