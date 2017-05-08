Fast-starting phenoms: Hottest prospects in Minors

The 2017 season is just over a month old, and while rookies like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are making a splash at the big league level, several of the game's top prospects are off to blistering starts in the Minors too. , here are five hitters and five pitchers who are off to strong starts to the 2017 season, listed in order of their ranking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.