Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 1: Zack Attack Back Tracks White, um, Sacks

The Diamondbacks returned home tonight after a 5-1 stretch against teams that could be reasonably defined as "In existential despair" and "rebuilding as all heck" The White Sox don't quite fit into the first category, but slightly more into the second, so it may be an interesting test in the "Pollock on the DL" portion of the season. Neither team was able to generate much offense early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.