Derek Holland, Todd Frazier pull out their best Enzo and Big Cass impression
Noted WWE fanatic Derek Holland and White Sox teammate Todd Frazier took to Twitter to reveal their best Enzo Amore and Big Cass renditions on Saturday. Holland actually isn't that bad on the mic, as we discover in the video, and it's nice to see he found himself a quality tag-team partner in New Jersey product Todd Frazier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC