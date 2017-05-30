Deep Draft class intrigues White Sox
So the logical question Wednesday for White Sox director of amateur scouting Nick Hostetler centered on who exactly the team would take with those first two picks coming on June 12. "I wish it was that easy," said Hostetler with a laugh, as he addressed the media in the White Sox dugout. "This is an interesting Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC