Closer look at Chicago White Sox's le...

Closer look at Chicago White Sox's lengthy injury list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Before the White Sox open a seven-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers and Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox, beginning with a doubleheader against the Tigers Friday, let's get caught up on the lengthy injury report: White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Friday and Saturday; WGN Sunday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The Sox's Mike Pelfrey vs. Buck Farmer Friday at 4:10 p.m. in Game 1; Tyler Danish vs. Matthew Boyd in Game 2; Derek Holland vs. Michael Fulmer Saturday at 1:10 p.m.; Miguel Gonzalez vs. Jordan Zimmermann Sunday at 1:10 p.m. At a glance: The White Sox are back at home after going 3-7 on a trip to Los Angeles , Seattle and Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC