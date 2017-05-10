Closer look at Chicago White Sox's lengthy injury list
Before the White Sox open a seven-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers and Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox, beginning with a doubleheader against the Tigers Friday, let's get caught up on the lengthy injury report: White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Friday and Saturday; WGN Sunday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The Sox's Mike Pelfrey vs. Buck Farmer Friday at 4:10 p.m. in Game 1; Tyler Danish vs. Matthew Boyd in Game 2; Derek Holland vs. Michael Fulmer Saturday at 1:10 p.m.; Miguel Gonzalez vs. Jordan Zimmermann Sunday at 1:10 p.m. At a glance: The White Sox are back at home after going 3-7 on a trip to Los Angeles , Seattle and Arizona.
