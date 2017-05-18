Chicago White Sox Place Top Prospect Yoan Moncada on Disabled List
Late last night it was announced that the Chicago White Sox will be placing top prospect Yoan Moncada on the seven-day disabled list with a sore thumb. The Chicago White Sox aren't expected to contend this season, and so far they're 17-21, 3.5 games back in the AL Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC