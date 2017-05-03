Chicago White Sox not about to change...

Chicago White Sox not about to change plan

Read more: Daily Herald

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Detroit. In 2016, Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn waited until July 21 to deliver his most measured quote of the season, Acting on the strong statement, Hahn dealt veteran relief pitcher Zach Duke to the St. Louis Cardinals for young center fielder Charlie Tilson 10 days later, and the first rebuild on chairman Jerry Reinsdorf's watch was on.

Chicago, IL

