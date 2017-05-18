Cabrera gives White Sox 2-1 win with ...

Cabrera gives White Sox 2-1 win with 10th-inning RBI double

12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak and four-game overall skid.

Chicago, IL

