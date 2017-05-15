Back from Korea, White Sox reliever S...

Back from Korea, White Sox reliever Swarzak making his mark in...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Anthony Swarzak reacts after defeating the Kansas City Royals 12-1 during a baseball game, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Chicago. Two years ago, after being designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians, Swarzak asked for his release so he could pitch for the Doosan Bears in Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,033 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC