Are Chicago White Sox close to signing prized prospect?
Photo courtesy of TheCubanHistory.comLuis Robert, a standout 19-year-old Cuban outfielder, is eligible to sign with a major-league team beginning May 20. That's the day 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert is eligible to sign with a major-league team, and the Sox have long been one of the teams favored to land the young sensation. According to Baseball America, White Sox vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were in the Dominican Republic last week for a private workout with Robert.
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
