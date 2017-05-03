Anderson, Sox visit Negro Leagues museum
Members of the White Sox visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum prior to Tuesday's game in Kansas City, a group including Tim Anderson , Todd Frazier , manager Rick Renteria, first-base coach Daryl Boston and bullpen coach Curt Hasler. "It was pretty cool," Frazier said.
