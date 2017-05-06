Already a Twinkie-eating legend, Yoan Moncada focused on next taste of majors
Among the fans waiting outside the player entrance to BB&T Ballpark or the Charlotte Knights' bus on the road, a couple of shrewd autograph seekers have started bringing an item to barter for one White Sox prospect's signature. "If there's no Twinkies, sometimes he'll be like, 'I don't want to sign today,' " Burdi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC