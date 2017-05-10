Abreu working to improve glove work at 1B

In the ninth inning of Thursday night's loss to the Twins, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu made a slick pickup of catcher Omar Narvaez 's one-hop throw to nail fleet-footed Byron Buxton on a wild pitch off of a third strike. It was a sign of Abreu's defensive possibilities, which have not been as prevalent as Abreu would like in the 2017 campaign.

