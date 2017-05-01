6-foot-7 Aaron Judge transforms batti...

6-foot-7 Aaron Judge transforms batting practice in Bronx

In this Monday, April 17, 2017, photo, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Judge has transformed batting practice in the Bronx, where the Yankees are raising the top of their batting cage to accommodate the 6-foot-7 slugger.

