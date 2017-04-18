Yoan Moncada, top prospect Boston Red Sox traded to White Sox for...
Yoan Moncada, the top prospect who the Boston Red Sox traded to the White Sox for Chris Sale on Dec. 6, homered tonight vs. Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate, Pawtucket. Moncada blasted a leadoff home run for Charlotte in the bottom of the first inning.
