Wren caps wild finish with walk-off single

14 hrs ago

Jose Abreu hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning on Saturday and an RBI single amid another tying rally in the ninth, but the Brewers found answers on both occasions. Milwaukee won a back-and-forth Spring Training finale, 5-4, over the White Sox on outfield prospect Kyle Wren 's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth.

Chicago, IL

