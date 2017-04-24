Who needs Chris Sale? The White Sox are the surprising early MLB leaders in ERA
Take the Chicago White Sox , who, at 9-9, are a game removed from first place in the American League Central. More surprising than the White Sox' record is this: despite trading Chris Sale during the winter, their pitching staff leads the majors in ERA.
