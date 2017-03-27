White Sox's Quintana ready for opener against Tigers
With all the moves the Chicago White Sox made and all the rumors surrounding him, Jose Quintana seemed like a good bet to be traded by now. On Monday, he'll start his first season opener when the White Sox meet Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers.
