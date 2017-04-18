White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak 'r...

White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak 'rolling' with newest team's atmosphere

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Anthony Swarzak spent Sunday morning at Target Field recounting the game in 2011 when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and combined with two other Twins pitchers on a one-hitter. It was brought up because that was the last time the Twins threw a one-hitter before Ervin Santana on Saturday, and Swarzak could tell all of the details even though he is now four teams removed from the feat.

Chicago, IL

