White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak 'rolling' with newest team's atmosphere
Anthony Swarzak spent Sunday morning at Target Field recounting the game in 2011 when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and combined with two other Twins pitchers on a one-hitter. It was brought up because that was the last time the Twins threw a one-hitter before Ervin Santana on Saturday, and Swarzak could tell all of the details even though he is now four teams removed from the feat.
