White Sox recall Soto from DL, move Tilson to 60-day DL

CHICAGO - The White Sox have recalled catcher Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list and moved outfielder Charlie Tilson to the 60-day disabled list. Soto, on the DL since April 13 with right elbow inflammation, is 4 for 15 with five RBIs in five games this season.

