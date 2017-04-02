White Sox manager Rick Renteria channels Gene Hackman's 'Hoosiers' character

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he takes a cue from fictional Hickory High School coach Norman Dale when he talks to players about their first game in the big leagues, as center fielder Jacob May will experience on opening day Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field . "I always think of the movie 'Hoosiers,' and Gene Hackman takes you out, he's measuring the baseline, measuring the 10-foot rim, and it's the same," Renteria said.

