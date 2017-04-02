White Sox manager Rick Renteria channels Gene Hackman's 'Hoosiers' character
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he takes a cue from fictional Hickory High School coach Norman Dale when he talks to players about their first game in the big leagues, as center fielder Jacob May will experience on opening day Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field . "I always think of the movie 'Hoosiers,' and Gene Hackman takes you out, he's measuring the baseline, measuring the 10-foot rim, and it's the same," Renteria said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC