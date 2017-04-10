White Sox make quirky MLB history with an all-Garcia starting outfield Friday
For the team's series opener against the Twins at Target Field, the White Sox will use three starting outfielders with the last name "Garcia." Check it out: That's Avisail Garcia in right, Willy Garcia in center, and Leury Garcia in left.
