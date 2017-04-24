White Sox have elite pitching prospects developing at Triple-A Charlotte

With his focus on repeating his mechanics, the potential future ace of the Chicago White Sox unfurled his lanky but powerful 6-foot-6 frame over and over last Wednesday night in his start for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. In his 103 pitches against Pawtucket, right-hander Lucas Giolito showed two things - why the ChiSox are so excited about his potential and why he's still working on his craft in the minors .

