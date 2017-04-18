White Sox GM Rick Hahn wants season to play out a bit before next moves
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn knows there is a natural tendency to judge a team prematurely over the first few weeks of the baseball season. As the Sox peeked above .500 Sunday despite missing starters Melky Cabrera and Todd Frazier , he read an article speculating whether the Sox would stick to their rebuilding plan if they were contending near the trade deadline.
