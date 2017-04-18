White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria put Avisail Garcia in right field, Leury Garcia in center field and Willy Garcia in left field against Minnesota, the first time a team has started three outfielders with the same last name, according to The Associated Press. They are not related.
