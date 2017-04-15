White Sox all-Garcia outfield put on hold Saturday for Jacob May's return
Jacob May was out of the lineup for three straight games to collect himself and work on his hitting with White Sox coaches. So when the rookie center fielder returned for the 6-0 loss to the Twins it meant there wasn't a repeat of the all- Garcia starting outfield for the Sox on Saturday.
