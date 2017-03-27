White Sox 25-man roster looks to be set
Manager Rick Renteria said he'll wait until Saturday before announcing the Chicago White Sox's 25-man roster, but the unit was all but set heading into Friday night's exhibition game against the Brewers at Miller Park. With the regular season opening Monday with a home game against the Detroit Tigers, here's how the Sox's 25-man roster shapes up: Selected from Oakland in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft in December, Covey fills in for Carlos Rodon, who is going to open the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC