White Sox 25-man roster looks to be set

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Manager Rick Renteria said he'll wait until Saturday before announcing the Chicago White Sox's 25-man roster, but the unit was all but set heading into Friday night's exhibition game against the Brewers at Miller Park. With the regular season opening Monday with a home game against the Detroit Tigers, here's how the Sox's 25-man roster shapes up: Selected from Oakland in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft in December, Covey fills in for Carlos Rodon, who is going to open the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left shoulder.

