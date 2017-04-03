Verlander fans 10 as Tigers beat Whit...

Verlander fans 10 as Tigers beat White Sox 6-3 in opener

8 hrs ago

Justin Verlander struck out 10 to match the most by a Detroit pitcher on opening day since Mickey Lolich in 1970, and the Tigers backed him with three home runs in a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. JaCoby Jones hit his first career homer, Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler also went deep against Jose Quintana , and the Tigers sent Rick Renteria to a loss in his debut as White Sox manager.

