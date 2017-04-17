The Comiskey Commodores present Chicago White Sox - Week 1
Two weeks into the Chicago White Sox 2017 season, the South Siders stand in third place in the American League Central with a 6-5 record. Consisting of Daily Illini editor Michael Gasick, Illinois State historian Darren Black, and DePauw penmanship major Tommy Peterson, The Comiskey Commodores are here to provide their takes on the trails, tribulations, and triumphs of the Chicago White Sox.
