Santana's 1-hitter leads Twins over White Sox 6-0

Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor applauds pitcher Ervin Santana in the ninth inning as he went on to pitch a complete game, one-hit shutout of the Chicago White Sox 6-0 in a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana looks skyward after the final out as he pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout as the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0 in a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Minneapolis.

