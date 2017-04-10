Santana's 1-hitter leads Twins over W...

Santana's 1-hitter leads Twins over White Sox 6-0

22 hrs ago

Ervin Santana pitched a one-hitter for the first complete-game victory by a pitcher in the major leagues this season, and the Minnesota Twins beat the White Sox 6-0 Saturday to stop Chicago's three-game winning streak. Santana's won his third straight start, striking out eight, walking one and retiring his final 18 batters as he lowered his ERA to 0.41.

Chicago, IL

