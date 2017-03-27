Nelson, Brewers wrap up spring with 5...

Nelson, Brewers wrap up spring with 5-4 win over White Sox

Jimmy Nelson pitched five innings of one-run ball in his final start before the regular season, Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit his fourth homer of the spring and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Saturday. The Brewers won the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth when minor leaguer Kyle Wren singled through a drawn-in infield off Chicago's Connor Walsh to drive home Jett Bandy from third.

