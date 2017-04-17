Montgomery gets 1st win, Yanks beat W...

Montgomery gets 1st win, Yanks beat White Sox for 8th in row

Jordan Montgomery took a shutout into the seventh inning for his first major league win, Matt Holliday homered in his return to the lineup and the New York Yankees romped to their eighth consecutive victory by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Monday night. Holliday put the Yankees ahead with a titanic three-run shot in a five-run third inning, and Aaron Judge added a two-run homer that chased Derek Holland with the score 7-0 in the fifth.

