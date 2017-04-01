Matt Davidson, Cody Asche make White Sox opening day roster
Matt Davidson has played in 32 major-league games in his career with the White Sox and Diamondbacks, but he hasn't yet experienced an opening day. Sox manager Rick Renteria announced Saturday that Davidson and Cody Asche made the Sox roster, and both could serve as designated hitter at times this season.
