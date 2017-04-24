Leury goes to wall with 3-hit effort against KC

A collision with the center-field wall while hauling in a long drive off the bat of Brandon Moss in the seventh inning of a Not when the center fielder, who checks in at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was in the midst of his second straight three-hit game. "It was a hard hit, but it was nothing serious," said a smiling Garcia through interpreter Billy Russo of his collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.