Kluber throws 3-hitter, Indians beat ...

Kluber throws 3-hitter, Indians beat White Sox 3-0

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Corey Kluber tosses complete-game shutout as Indians blank White Sox Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum in the Indians' win on Friday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pNBOmG Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field in a game on April 15. Kluber threw a complete game shutout on Friday as the Indians beat the White Sox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC