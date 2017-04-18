Jack Morris no-hitter was sign of big things to come for 1984 Tigers
Until Justin Verlander recorded the second of his two career no-hitters in 2007, a Detroit Tigers pitcher hadn't hurled a no-no in more than 23 years. Jack Morris was the last Detroit pitcher to throw a no-hitter before Verlander did it and Morris' gem was a sign of things to come for the 1984 Tigers.
